Balentine LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:KEYS opened at $129.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average is $158.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.