Balentine LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $714.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $743.65 and a 200 day moving average of $699.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

