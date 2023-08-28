Balentine LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 184,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,599,000 after buying an additional 97,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after buying an additional 69,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $92.97.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.