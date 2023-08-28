Balentine LLC Purchases 528 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.