Balentine LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $166.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.84. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.22) to GBX 4,440 ($56.65) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.41) to GBX 4,000 ($51.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

