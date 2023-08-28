Balentine LLC Sells 7,209 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,077,000 after buying an additional 476,756 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:USB opened at $35.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

