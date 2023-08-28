Balentine LLC Sells 904 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,441 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.