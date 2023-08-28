Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $82.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $102.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 372,199 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $561,431,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

