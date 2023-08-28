Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.05 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$112.16 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$111.32 and a 12-month high of C$137.64. The company has a market cap of C$79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$120.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$134.55.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

