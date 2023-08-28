Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,744,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 508,748 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $511,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.6 %

BMO stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

