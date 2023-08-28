Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.75 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE:BNS opened at C$62.12 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$61.46 and a 1 year high of C$76.09. The stock has a market cap of C$74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

