Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.75 per share for the quarter.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
TSE:BNS opened at C$62.12 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$61.46 and a 1 year high of C$76.09. The stock has a market cap of C$74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.74.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
