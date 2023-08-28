Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCS. BCS cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Barclays by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,958,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Barclays by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

