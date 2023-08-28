Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.