Big Lots (BIG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Insider Activity at Big Lots

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $849,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 51,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

