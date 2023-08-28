Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $80.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.