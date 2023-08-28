Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 20th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$10.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.89. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.87. The company has a market cap of C$583.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.1694915 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

