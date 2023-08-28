Blue Owl Capital Co. (OBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.92. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

