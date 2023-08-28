BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Maxim Group

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMTX. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.01.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. Analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the third quarter worth $71,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

