BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 67.7% during the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

