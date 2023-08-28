Bokf Na Acquires 6,104 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $281.02 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

