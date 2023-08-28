Bokf Na Buys 23,077 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after buying an additional 3,587,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after buying an additional 2,525,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after buying an additional 2,395,024 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

