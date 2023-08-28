Bokf Na Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.11% of AutoNation worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $7,259,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,486,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,029 shares of company stock worth $51,434,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.8 %

AutoNation stock opened at $155.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

