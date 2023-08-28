Bokf Na Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,143 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.