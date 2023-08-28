Bokf Na Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $62.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,102,823 shares of company stock valued at $179,737,388. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

