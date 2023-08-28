Bokf Na Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

