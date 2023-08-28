Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $129.86 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.