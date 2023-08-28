Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $56,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

