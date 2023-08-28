Bokf Na Sells 151,697 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,697 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $39.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

