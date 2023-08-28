Bokf Na Sells 3,407 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $275.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

