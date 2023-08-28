Bokf Na Sells 3,586 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Storage by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,538 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $276.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $269.49 and a 52-week high of $350.89.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.25.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

