Bokf Na Sells 72,659 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bokf Na lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,659 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,535,000 after buying an additional 2,273,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 1,377,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.28 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

