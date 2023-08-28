Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Boralex Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$33.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$29.75 and a twelve month high of C$50.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.9927754 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boralex
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Dollar Wars: 2 Dollar Store Empires Getting More Affordable
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.