Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$33.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$29.75 and a twelve month high of C$50.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.9927754 EPS for the current year.

BLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.82.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

