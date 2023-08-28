Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $849,800.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,586 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $147,958.36.

On Monday, July 31st, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,294 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $148,855.86.

On Thursday, July 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 12,797 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $578,936.28.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jonathan Hyman sold 8,909 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $401,261.36.

On Monday, July 17th, Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,272,196.39.

On Friday, July 14th, Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $41.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Braze by 85.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at about $6,950,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Braze by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 2,099.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 47.4% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

