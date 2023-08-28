Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Braze Stock Up 1.5 %

BRZE opened at $41.28 on Monday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $99,207.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $99,207.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 513,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,031,629. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braze by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 513,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. Scotiabank started coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

