Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance

Shares of BRE opened at C$14.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.36 million, a P/E ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 1.20. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$12.54 and a one year high of C$15.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.60.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.