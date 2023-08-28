Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance
Shares of BRE opened at C$14.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.36 million, a P/E ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 1.20. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$12.54 and a one year high of C$15.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.60.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dollar Wars: 2 Dollar Store Empires Getting More Affordable
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.