Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.13.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $95.25 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

