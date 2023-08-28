Brokerages Set Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Target Price at $21.33

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

AMAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

AMAM stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

