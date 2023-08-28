Brokerages Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target at $76.36

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CL King began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Axonics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AXNX

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 0.41. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,201.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.