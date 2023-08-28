Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $132.60

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,215. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

