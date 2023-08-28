Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target at $26.77

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.77.
Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,941,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,048,000 after purchasing an additional 571,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,328,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,413,000 after buying an additional 728,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $92,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 29.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 936,217 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.09.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
