Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target at $26.77

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,941,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,048,000 after purchasing an additional 571,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,328,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,413,000 after buying an additional 728,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $92,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 29.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 936,217 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

