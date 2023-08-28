Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $70.25

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOGI

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $73.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.