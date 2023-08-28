Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Target Price at $19.83

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE OMI opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $746,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.