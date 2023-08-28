Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Price Target at GBX 1,272.38

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,272.38 ($16.23).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.31) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,396 ($17.81) to GBX 1,192 ($15.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.86) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.41) to GBX 1,090 ($13.91) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.69) to GBX 1,300 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

PSN stock opened at GBX 987 ($12.59) on Friday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 953 ($12.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,531 ($19.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,086.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,218.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.97, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 8,080.81%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

