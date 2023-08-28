Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) PT at GBX 1,444.40

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,444.40 ($18.43).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.86) to GBX 1,500 ($19.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,059 ($13.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,168.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of £9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5,295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 15,000.00%.

In related news, insider Roberto Quarta purchased 5,513 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($13.61) per share, with a total value of £58,823.71 ($75,049.39). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

