Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Target Price at GBX 2,107.50

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,107.50 ($26.89).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.62) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.24) to GBX 2,100 ($26.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 17.80 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,894.74%.
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
