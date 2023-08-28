Brokerages Set Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Target Price at $74.00

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

TRTN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Triton International Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRTN opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Triton International has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 39.79%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

