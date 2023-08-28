Brokerages Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target at $35.57

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMG. UBS Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,016,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,027,000 after buying an additional 199,463 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 207,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMG opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

