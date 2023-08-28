Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 15th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

BDIV traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 957. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of C$16.69 and a twelve month high of C$18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.83.

