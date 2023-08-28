Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

TSE:BDIV opened at C$17.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.83. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of C$16.69 and a 52 week high of C$18.70.

