Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -31.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

NYSE:BBU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 754.38 and a beta of 1.28. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

